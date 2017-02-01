Jon Rahm, post victory at Torrey Pines: 'I have never felt so tired ever in my life'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – What have the last 48 hours been like for newly-minted winner Jon Rahm?

When he turned his phone on after Sunday’s dramatic victory at the Farmers Insurance Open there were already 395 text messages waiting for him. By Tuesday afternoon, his phone had 55 more, and it was still buzzing.

“I’m trying to keep up [with responses],” the 22-year-old Spaniard said from the Waste Management Phoenix Open. “It’s not easy. I’m not used to it.

“It's been a roller coaster, really. After making the putt, I was pretty excited. The emotional level was extremely high. Then that afternoon I went to an extreme low. I was completely drained energy-wise. I have never felt so tired ever in my life.”

Among those to reach out were Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, whom Rahm got to know while in school at nearby Arizona State University, and Spanish soccer star Aritz Aduriz.

“It really meant a lot to me,” Rahm said. “[Artiz] actually recorded a video of me making the last putt and sent it to me. It's pretty cool to see. He was actually watching the same way I watch him in soccer games.”

Other perks come from winning, too.

Rahm is now in the field for the Masters, Players, PGA Championship and World Golf Championships events, among other tournaments.

He’ll now have to build his schedule around those and still try to conserve energy for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He also plans to take up European Tour membership to become eligible for next year's Ryder Cup.

It’s a nice problem to have.

“It still hasn't really struck, really,” Rahm said. “It's probably not gonna happen until I'm flying there and I'm like, Oh, man, I'm actually going to the Masters.”

