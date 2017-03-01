SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Paula Creamer of the USA poses during a photo call prior to the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions at the Sentosa Golf Club on February 27, 2017 in Singapore. Players were invited to &#39;Own The Stage&#39; prior to the tournament, which will be hosted on the new Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club March 2-5, the 10th anniversary of the HSBC Women&#39;s Champions. (Photo by Russel Wong/HSBC via Getty Images)
Viral Video

Looks like HSBC uses over-the-top marketing for its women's golf championship, too

18 minutes ago
170301-graham-delaet-th.png
Rules Issues

Graham DeLaet roasts the USGA for how proposed new rules will affect tour pros

24 minutes ago
Augusta-National-security.jpg
Twitter

A story in two Tweets: Augusta National security asks Jack Nicklaus for ID, security company now hiring

an hour ago
News & Tours4 hours ago

Jon Rahm joins Euro Tour, granting 2018 Ryder Cup eligibility

By
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 3, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Europeans will be seeking vengeance at the 2018 Ryder Cup following a blowout defeat at Hazeltine last fall. Efforts that received a boost on Wednesday.

The European Tour announced that Jon Rahm and Kevin Na have been accepted as affiliate members. Assuming both players stay ranked inside the top 50 -- Rahm is currently No. 38, Na at No. 44 -- they are allowed to compete in the first five events of the newly-launched Rolex Series that starts in May with the BMW PGA Championship. They have to play at least four European Tour events outside of the majors and WGC events to keep their membership.

Though many considered it a foregone conclusion, Rahm's membership does grant the fledgling star a chance to be a part of the European team at the next Ryder Cup, held at Le Golf National in Paris.

"I have always wanted to play the Ryder Cup and I have always wanted to be a member of the European Tour," Rahm said in a statement. "I have obviously taken a different approach to tour life than a lot of other Europeans who went to college in the States, but I thought this was my best shot. I’m surprised I have been able to take this opportunity so early but it’s great to be able to join."

If that doesn't sound like a big deal, Paul Casey -- one of the hottest players in golf last summer -- could not contribute to Team Europe at Hazeltine, as he wasn't a member of the European Tour. Because he joined the Euro Tour late, Russell Knox, who won twice on the PGA Tour during the 2016 campaign, was also left off.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJon Rahm records ace on the second hole of new PGA …
    The LoopWatch toddler lose his mind after Jon Rahm sinks hi…
    The LoopWatch Jon Rahm sink this long eagle putt to lock up…