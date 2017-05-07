Jon Rahm is developing a Jordan Spieth-esque knack for holing out in the clutch

Excuse our hyperbole, but as Jon Rahm chased his second PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, it was hard not to think of Jordan Spieth.

Rahm started the final round one shot off Patrick Reed's lead, and found himself two strokes behind the leaders as he started the back nine. His tee shot at the par-3 10th hole ran off the back of the green -- leaving him a tough pitch shot without much green to work with.

That's when Rahm channeled the clutch gene he has shown thus far in his rookie campaign, and pulled off one of the shots of the day.

This isn't the first time we've seen Rahm's knack for holing out when he needs it most. The biggest example was in his first PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines -- with his eagle putt at the 72nd hole.

RELATED: Swing Sequence: Jon Rahm

And then there was this unbelievable hole-out chip-in by Rahm at the 13th hole at Augusta this year.