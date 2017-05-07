NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 11: Matt Harvey #33 of the New York Mets celebrates the final out of the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies on August 11, 2015 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
News

Did golf lead to Matt Harvey's suspension from the New York Mets?

9 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2017-05-07 at 5.03.07 PM.png
Highlights

Pat Perez walks in birdie putt in hilarious fashion

an hour ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
PGA Tour Highlights

Jon Rahm is developing a Jordan Spieth-esque knack for holing out in the clutch

2 hours ago
PGA Tour Highlights2 hours ago

Jon Rahm is developing a Jordan Spieth-esque knack for holing out in the clutch

By

Excuse our hyperbole, but as Jon Rahm chased his second PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, it was hard not to think of Jordan Spieth.

Rahm started the final round one shot off Patrick Reed's lead, and found himself two strokes behind the leaders as he started the back nine. His tee shot at the par-3 10th hole ran off the back of the green -- leaving him a tough pitch shot without much green to work with.

That's when Rahm channeled the clutch gene he has shown thus far in his rookie campaign, and pulled off one of the shots of the day.

This isn't the first time we've seen Rahm's knack for holing out when he needs it most. The biggest example was in his first PGA Tour win at Torrey Pines -- with his eagle putt at the 72nd hole.

RELATED: Swing Sequence: Jon Rahm

And then there was this unbelievable hole-out chip-in by Rahm at the 13th hole at Augusta this year.

We'll see if Rahm's latest hole-out will lead to his second tour win -- but either way, Rahm showcased his world-class shot-making talent yet again at Eagle Point on Sunday.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopWatch Morgan Hoffmann cap off opening day of the ne…
    The LoopHideto Tanihara caps off dream week with this aweso…
    The LoopWatch Jordan Spieth make a hole-in-one on his secon…