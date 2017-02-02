Jon Rahm dons "Rahmbo" jersey, pumps up crowd before tee shot at TPC Scottsdale's 16th

A lot has changed in the two years since Jon Rahm last played at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The rising star won back-to-back Ben Hogan Awards, graduated from college and even won his first PGA Tour event last week. But it looks like there's a constant between his appearances other than his gifted golf game.

That Arizona State "Rahmbo" jersey is here to stay.

Like he did at this event in 2015 on his way to finishing T-5 as an amateur, Rahm donned the red Sun Devils No. 42 uniform again on TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole during Thursday's opening round -- much to the large crowd's delight. He also wasn't shy about getting the home fans (Rahm still lives nearby) involved for his tee shot even though he's playing for big bucks now as a pro. Check it out:

Finding the far right side of the green wasn't the result the 22-year-old was hoping for, but that's OK, because he still made par. Besides, something tells us Rahm, sorry, Rahmbo, will have juuuust a few more cracks at this hole in the future.

RELATED: Watch Mark Wahlberg hit a hosel rocket on 16

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS