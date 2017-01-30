SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Golf World

Jon Rahm, 22, the latest to join PGA Tour youth brigade in the winner's circle

3 hours ago
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Farmers Insurance Open

4 hours ago
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 29: Lexi Thompson of the United States congratulates Brittany Lincicome of the United States after Lincicome won a playoff on the eighteenth hole to win the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic on January 29, 2017 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Golf World

LPGA: Brittany Lincicome beats Lexi Thompson in a playoff after Stacy Lewis' late stumble

4 hours ago
Golf World3 hours ago

Jon Rahm, 22, the latest to join PGA Tour youth brigade in the winner's circle

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Donald Miralle
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Professional golf’s learning curve has been obliterated in the post-Tiger age, the gap between winning at the college and tour levels apparently now less a giant leap than a small step.

Jon Rahm, a Spaniard who played collegiately at Arizona State, is the latest in a line that includes Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Emiliano Grillo, the latter the only one among them to have reached the age of 24.

Rahm, who turned 22 in November, birdied the 17th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines, then holed a 61-foot eagle putt from the back fringe at 18 to separate himself from the field and win the Farmers Insurance Open by three on Sunday, in only his 13th PGA Tour start as a professional.

Lest anyone has the notion that it was an early-career fluke, consider this from Phil Mickelson, whose brother Tim was Rahm’s college coach and is now his agent:

“Jon doesn't have weaknesses. Every part of his game is a strength. I think he's more than just a good young player. I think he's one of the top players in the world. There's an intangible that some guys have where they want to have the pressure, they want to be in that tough position, they want to have everything fall on their shoulders and he has that.”

Rahm was No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking for 60 weeks before leaving Arizona State. He played his way onto the PGA Tour last summer with a tie for second in the RBC Canadian Open and a tie for third in the Travelers Championship.

He began the final round trailing by three and shot a seven-under par 65, the low round of the day, and defeated Charles Howell III and C.T. Pan of Taiwan by one.

At various points on a sunny, 70-degree day on the San Diego coast, seven players had at least a share of the lead, including defending champion Brandt Snedeker and major champions Justin Rose and Keegan Bradley.

To break from the pack down the stretch and to win going away supports Mickelson’s contention that he wants the ball in the clutch.

"My heart was beating so fast that I just couldn't think," Rahm said. "[My caddie] gave me a couple pointers. I was really conscious about the speed. He just told me, 'Make sure you get it to the slope, the slope will do the rest.'

"Once we got a good aiming spot, I just aimed and hit it. And once it went in, I truly don't know what happened, honestly. I saw on TV what I did, but I can't believe it went in. It was one of those putts, one of those ;what if it goes in? What if this is to win the golf tournament?' I never thought it was going to be for eagle from 60 feet, especially at Torrey Pines 18th, but the fact that it went in is just incredible. The emotion just overwhelmed and I just expressed it out. But man, that was a satisfying feeling."

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Share Secret Talents

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopSpieth's victory is a window to the future from…
    The LoopWoods, Kuchar paired in Presidents Cup opening matc…
    The LoopMissing Links: Golf's next American idol is...a…