20170060.jpg
PXG driver

Is next PXG driver on the way soon? USGA conforming list may hold clues

30 minutes ago
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Donald Trump

Donald Trump appeared to use his $3,755 gold driver in golf match with Japan Prime Minister

an hour ago
04-darren-clarke-2016-year-end-style.jpg
News & Tours

Darren Clarke joining Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell in the bar business

2 hours ago
John Daly5 hours ago

John Daly threw his putter into a lake before walking off PGA Tour Champions event this weekend

BOCA RATON, FL - FEBRUARY 12: John Daly tees off on the third hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Allianz Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 12, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
Ryan Young
BOCA RATON, FL - FEBRUARY 12: John Daly tees off on the third hole during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions Allianz Championship at The Old Course at Broken Sound on February 12, 2017 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

Withdrawing from a tournament is nothing new to John Daly. In his PGA Tour career, JD posted a WD in 38 events. That spirit has carried over to the senior circuit.

On Sunday at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Daly began his round miles behind the leaders. The two-time major winner's day was off to an ominous start, with three bogeys in the first seven holes. According to Links Magazine, that's when the 50 year old tossed his putter into a lake off the seventh green at the Old Course at Broken Sound. Links Magazine reported that Daly left the grounds, telling tournament officials he was suffering nerve pain.

It's not the first time Daly has helicoptered a club into water, as the Lion launched his 7-iron into Lake Michigan at the 2015 PGA Championship.

A move to the PGA Tour Champions hoped to bring a career revival for Daly. Instead, he's failed to post a top 10 finish in 17 events.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopUPDATE: John Daly out of hospital, recovering from …
    The LoopCould John Daly win his first tournament in over a …
    The LoopIt's official: John Daly to join PGA Tour Champ…