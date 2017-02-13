John Daly threw his putter into a lake before walking off PGA Tour Champions event this weekend

Withdrawing from a tournament is nothing new to John Daly. In his PGA Tour career, JD posted a WD in 38 events. That spirit has carried over to the senior circuit.

On Sunday at the Allianz Championship in Boca Raton, Daly began his round miles behind the leaders. The two-time major winner's day was off to an ominous start, with three bogeys in the first seven holes. According to Links Magazine, that's when the 50 year old tossed his putter into a lake off the seventh green at the Old Course at Broken Sound. Links Magazine reported that Daly left the grounds, telling tournament officials he was suffering nerve pain.

It's not the first time Daly has helicoptered a club into water, as the Lion launched his 7-iron into Lake Michigan at the 2015 PGA Championship.

A move to the PGA Tour Champions hoped to bring a career revival for Daly. Instead, he's failed to post a top 10 finish in 17 events.

