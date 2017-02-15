DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 26: Ernie Els of South Africa looks on whilst on the sixth green during the first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club on January 26, 2017 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
News & Tours

Ernie Els has a blunt response regarding flak for playing with President Trump

an hour ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 01: Tiger Woods of the United States during the pro-am for the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on February 1, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Coming to grips with Tiger Woods' troubled comeback

an hour ago
170215-john-daly.png
John Daly

John Daly says his latest club to land in a lake happened by accident

2 hours ago
John Daly2 hours ago

John Daly says his latest club to land in a lake happened by accident

By
170215-john-daly.png

John Daly withdrew from the Allianz Championship on Sunday. That, we know for sure. However, the two-time major champ says the story of him throwing his putter into a lake on his way out was an exaggeration.

Links Magazine originally reported Daly dunked his putter in a lake off the seventh hole at the Old Course at Broken Sound before telling officials he was withdrawing due to nerve pain. But he told a different story on Wednesday, saying his putter wound up wet because his caddie wasn't looking when he tossed it to him. Hmm.

"If I throw a putter, it's going to be in two pieces, not one," Daly told the AP's Doug Ferguson. "And it's going to be 50 yards in the lake, not five."

RELATED: John Daly's ESPN documentary is even better than we thought

Daly raises a couple of good points, but unfortunately, there's no video of the incident, so we'll never know for sure. There's just this photo:

Despite denying that he doused his putter on purpose, Daly took responsibility and acknowledged he shouldn't have thrown the club -- especially one he wanted to keep. Daly also told the AP the putter was a gift from Ping chairman John Solheim, but by the time he called the course to fetch the 50-year-anniversary Anser model it had already been taken.

Video of a different Daly club toss went viral at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits when he chucked a 6-iron into Lake Michigan after putting three balls into the water.

According to Daly, "That was a proper throw."

That, we also know for sure.

RELATED: An unauthorized history of John Daly's (underrated) music career

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJaye Marie Green wishes John Daly happy birthday by…
    The LoopJohn Daly is playing in a Monday qualifier for this…
    The LoopJohn Daly finishes T-17 in PGA Tour Champions debut…