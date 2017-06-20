Trending
Like Father, Like Son

John Daly II, 13, makes hole-in-one in Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational

By
2 hours ago
John-Daly-II.jpg

Ready or not, here he comes, John Daly’s Mini Me, John Daly II, already making noise on the golf course.

Daly, 13, made a hole-in-one using a 5-iron from 190 yards on the par-3 seventh hole in the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational, an American Junior Golf Association tournament at Fayetteville (Ark.) Country Club, on Tuesday. Here's his proud father's Tweet:

Daly II shot a one-over par 71 and is tied for ninth in a field of 24 in the boys division. Jackson Van Paris of Pinehurst, N.C., leads with a 67.

The AJGA also noted the act it on Twitter:

“He's awesome. He's so dedicated to the game,” his father told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "He's got great coaches at the golf academy he attends in Florida and his game management is better than everyone else. He works on his short game the most, which is what I did and still do."

Daly II has been playing on the International Junior Golf Tour, where he’s won five of eight starts this year.

