John Daly hangs on to win for first time on PGA Tour Champions

John Daly plays his tee shot at the first hole during the final round of the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club.

John Daly’s prolonged absence from a U.S. winner’s circle ended on Sunday, when he hung on to win the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.

It was his first PGA Tour Champions victory in his 22nd start and his first win in his home country since winning the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines in 2004. His last victory of any kind came in 2014, in a minor event in Turkey in which the winner’s purse was $8,000.

For winning the Insperity Invitational, Daly earned $322,000. He posted a final-round score of three-under-par 69 that gave him a one-stroke victory over Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry.

Daly bogeyed his final three holes, but those chasing him stumbled on the closing holes, too. Perry bogeyed the 17th hole, while Armour bogeyed 17 and 18.

