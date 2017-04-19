Jimmy Walker's wife blasts fans more concerned with their fantasy golf lineups than her husband's health

SPRINGFIELD, MO - AUGUST 11: Bryan Bigley watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Web.com Tour Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper at Highland Springs Country Club on August 11, 2016 in Springfield, Missouri. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
By

On Wednesday, Jimmy Walker revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease the day before the Masters. Walker finished T-18 that week, which led to this Instagram post from his wife, Erin:

RELATED: Erin Walker's Tour Wife Diary

Erin reiterated how proud she was of Jimmy for battling through periods of fatigue in recent months following Wednesday's announcement ahead of the Valero Texas Open, where Walker, the 2015 champ, is in the field:

But she was NOT happy with the reaction of some golf fans to the news about her major champion husband. And rightly so.

It seems there were some people who were more concerned with how Jimmy's health might affect their fantasy golf lineups. And Erin put those people on blast.

WTF, indeed. Get it together, people.

RELATED: What's it like to watch your husband win a major? Torture.

