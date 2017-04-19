Jimmy Walker's wife blasts fans more concerned with their fantasy golf lineups than her husband's health

On Wednesday, Jimmy Walker revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease the day before the Masters. Walker finished T-18 that week, which led to this Instagram post from his wife, Erin:

Loading View on Instagram

RELATED: Erin Walker's Tour Wife Diary

Erin reiterated how proud she was of Jimmy for battling through periods of fatigue in recent months following Wednesday's announcement ahead of the Valero Texas Open, where Walker, the 2015 champ, is in the field:

But she was NOT happy with the reaction of some golf fans to the news about her major champion husband. And rightly so.

It seems there were some people who were more concerned with how Jimmy's health might affect their fantasy golf lineups. And Erin put those people on blast.

WTF, indeed. Get it together, people.

RELATED: What's it like to watch your husband win a major? Torture.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS