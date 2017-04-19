PGA Tour3 hours ago

Jimmy Walker reveals he's been battling Lyme disease

By
Andrew Redington
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jimmy Walker of the United States reacts on the 13th green during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On the eve of the 2017 Masters, Dustin Johnson's freak injury sent shockwaves across the golf world and caused the World No. 1 to withdraw from the year's first major. It turns out, Johnson wasn't the only major champ to experience a surprising health development that day.

Jimmy Walker, who Johnson was to play with the first two rounds at Augusta National, was diagnosed with Lyme disease that Wednesday. And two weeks later, the reigning PGA Championship winner revealed that to be the cause of the bouts of fatigue he's been fighting in recent months.

"I think I've had it for, you know, a little while now. I haven't really felt good since Thanksgiving," Walker told reporters ahead of this week's Valero Texas Open. "How long I've had it, I don't know. I know I haven't felt great since about then. So been talking to some doctors, trying to figure out the course of action to take and get on some meds to get it going in the right direction."

"Basically feels like you got the flu. No strength, just got nothing," added Walker, who previously believed he had mononucleosis. "And it comes and goes in waves. You never know when it's going to pop up."

Walker finished T-18 at the Masters. After, his wife, Erin, posted this:

Walker has one top 10 in 12 starts this season, a T-9 at the limited-field SBS Tournament of Champions in January. Despite his struggles physically, he's managed to make seven consecutive cuts.

This week's Valero Texas Open is a home game for the San Antonio-area resident who is making his first start since the Masters. Walker won the event in 2015.

"I'm ready to go back to having full energy and feeling good," said Walker, who added he's awaiting further tests to determine a treatment plan. "Play with my kids the way they want to play and not go home and just feel like a rock. I'm ready to get going."

