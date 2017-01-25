LA JOLLA, CA - JANUARY 25: Tiger Woods tees off the 11th hole during the Zurich Pro-Am, Farmers Insurance Open Preview Day 3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2017 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
Golf World

Tiger Woods' comeback: It is Torrey Pines, but will it be as welcoming?

3 hours ago
blog-jim-nantz-1205.jpg
Media

Jim Nantz prepared for the 1997 Masters as if he knew Tiger Woods was going to win

3 hours ago
forgotten-2016-andrew-landry-us-open-oakmont.jpg
News & Tours

Andrew Landry of U.S. Open fame wins Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

4 hours ago
Media3 hours ago

Jim Nantz prepared for the 1997 Masters as if he knew Tiger Woods was going to win

blog-jim-nantz-1205.jpg
blog-jim-nantz-1205.jpg

What's the opposite of an announcer's curse? Whatever it is, Jim Nantz seems to have put it on Tiger Woods ahead of the 1997 Masters.

"I just remember really going in thinking he was going to win," Nantz said on a CBS Sports conference call with reporters on Wednesday. "Just for whatever reason, I spent an extra amount of preparation time trying to line up some stories if the situation presented itself, that there would be some background on Tiger that no one had ever heard before."

Of course, Woods wound up making history that week with his landmark victory that will have its 20th anniversary celebrated this year. Woods became the youngest Masters champ and won by the largest margin (12 shots) in tournament history. Through nine holes, though, Woods was struggling at four over par and Nantz was thinking his extra preparation would go to waste.

"I watched with great astonishment . . . when he went out in 40. It was a bit jarring," Nantz said. "But I remember the one shot that changed everything and that was the chip-in from the back of the 12th green. Anyway, it was very exciting."

Nantz's booth partner, Nick Faldo, was also on the call. And as the defending Masters champ he had an even better view of that shot and of Tiger's first two rounds because he was playing with the defending U.S. Amateur champ.

"He went out in 40, came back in 30, and then we didn’t see him for the next 14 years," Faldo said. "That was the start of his dominance. So yeah, it was a special day."

RELATED: Why Jim Nantz's goal is to retire after the 2036(!) Masters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods is writing a book about his win at the …
    The LoopThe Grind: A Tiger-less Masters, Rickie hangs with …
    The LoopThe Grind: A Tiger-less Masters, Rickie hangs with …