PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman reacts after his putt on the ninth green to end his round during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Valspar Championship

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the field prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
NFL

Our advice to Tony Romo: Quit football, concentrate on golf

3 hours ago
170309-lydia-ko.png
LPGA

Lydia Ko makes cute "backyard" commercial for LPGA's new New Zealand event

4 hours ago
Valspar Championship2 hours ago

Jim Herman, who shot 62 in Round 1, playing this week because GE's Jack Welch talked him into it

By
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman reacts after his putt on the ninth green to end his round during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Mike Lawrie
PALM HARBOR, FL - MARCH 09: Jim Herman reacts after his putt on the ninth green to end his round during the first round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course on March 9, 2017 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

For a 39-year-old tour player with one career victory, Jim Herman sure keeps influential company.

Herman, the journeyman who broke through in 2016 with a win at the Shell Houston Open, is famously friendly with Donald Trump, working for the POTUS as a club pro at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. After firing a first-round 62 to lead the Valspar Championship, Herman revealed he was playing at Innisbrook Resort this week due to the prodding of another powerful figure.

At the recent Seminole Pro-Member event, Herman was followed by retired General Electric CEO Jack Welch. Herman was planning on taking a few weeks off before defending his title in Houston, but after a promising showing from Herman at Seminole, Welch had other ideas.

“Every hole it was, ‘Why aren’t you playing the Valspar? Why aren’t you playing the Valspar,'” recalled Herman on Welch's badgering. “I was kind of a late commit to this tournament and I’m certainly glad I took his advice.”

Given Herman was just a shot off the course record, that's an understatement.

After a strong start to 2017, Herman had been struggling as of late, missing three consecutive cuts before a top-30 finish at the Honda Classic. Herman attributed Thursday's performance to a change in putting, stashing an old mallet in the bag and switching to a claw grip.

"With the putter switch I had a lot of confidence after the round at Seminole and leading into this,” Herman said.

Of course, having the backing of two billionaires will also do wonders for one's conviction.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopJason Dufner rips NBC announcers for treatment of J…
    The LoopIf you're playing against Jim Herman and Donald…
    The LoopJim Herman, friend of President-elect Trump, return…