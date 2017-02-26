Jhonattan Vegas celebrates hole-in-one by launching his club into the heavens

The 15th at the PGA National is a part of the course's vaunted "Bear Trap." That reputation doesn't mean jack to Jhonattan Vegas, who tamed the beast during Sunday's round at the Honda Classic.

Vegas, who was making a charge in blustery conditions, was coming off a bogey at the 14th. Luckily for the 32 year old, he got two back at the 179-yard par 3 thanks to a nifty 6-iron:

You'd think you'd treat your tools with care after carding an ace, but apparently Vegas got lost in the euphoria, launching his club into the heavens.

Not that we blame the guy. You'd be pumped too if you brought the "Bear Trap" to its knees.

