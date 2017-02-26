170226-dj-paulina-boy.jpg
Big Announcements

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get REALLY creative with gender reveal of second baby

an hour ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 26, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Honda Classic

an hour ago
170226-rickie-fowler-th.png
How The...?

Watch Rickie Fowler hole a putt -- in a sprinkler head

4 hours ago
Must Watch6 hours ago

Jhonattan Vegas celebrates hole-in-one by launching his club into the heavens

By

The 15th at the PGA National is a part of the course's vaunted "Bear Trap." That reputation doesn't mean jack to Jhonattan Vegas, who tamed the beast during Sunday's round at the Honda Classic.

Vegas, who was making a charge in blustery conditions, was coming off a bogey at the 14th. Luckily for the 32 year old, he got two back at the 179-yard par 3 thanks to a nifty 6-iron:

You'd think you'd treat your tools with care after carding an ace, but apparently Vegas got lost in the euphoria, launching his club into the heavens.

Not that we blame the guy. You'd be pumped too if you brought the "Bear Trap" to its knees.

