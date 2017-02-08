J.B. Holmes and Tony Finau share incredible videos of playing Pebble Beach's No. 7 in gale-force winds

The beauty/beast nature of Pebble Beach's seventh hole has been well chronicled through the years. But on Tuesday, players taking on the famed par 3 experienced only the latter.

Rainy, grey skies clouded what is one of the most stunning views in golf. And there was wind. Lots of wind.

RELATED: A former phenom makes his long-awaited return at Pebble Beach

J.B. Holmes and Tony Finau, two of the PGA Tour's biggest hitters showed how they adapted to the situation by posting incredible videos from the little par 3. Here’s Holmes aiming into the ocean and letting the wind blow his golf ball back onto the green. Oh yeah, he used a 6-iron. From 105 yards.

Did we say 6-iron? Finau clubbed up one more, grabbing a 5-iron(!) -- and hitting a knockdown to 15 feet.

Loading View on Instagram

Again, this is a 105-yard, downhill par 3 that these guys could probably kick a golf ball onto in normal conditions. Here's Charley Hoffman also hitting the green with a 5-iron:

Loading View on Instagram

Fortunately for those playing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, it appears the winds will die down for the tournament. That's too bad for TV viewers sitting on their coaches, though. Watching these guys hit shots like this during the tournament would have been fun.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS