Jaye Marie Green practices for the LPGA's season opener by hitting golf balls in a bikini

The Bahamas wreaked havoc on the Web.com Tour's season opener last week. In high winds, Kyle Thompson wound up being the lone player under par and one golfer even lost 32 golf balls while shooting rounds of 91 and 95. But the LPGA is in the area this week for its first event of 2017, and it looks like the ladies are going to be a bit luckier with the weather.

On Monday, Jaye Marie Green posted this video of her practicing for the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic on the beach:

Guess she's not too concerned about running out of golf balls.

Green's video is juuuust a little different from this scene:

Green was medalist at LPGA Q School in December. She'll be playing in a field this week at Paradise Island's Ocean Club that includes reigning LPGA Player of the Year Ariya Jutanugarn, Lexi Thompson, and Brooke Henderson.

PODCAST: Kyle Thompson discusses crazy Bahamas event

