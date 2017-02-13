20170060.jpg
PXG driver

Is next PXG driver on the way soon? USGA conforming list may hold clues

30 minutes ago
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 10: Donald Trump during the first round of the 2005 AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Club in Pebble Beach, California on February 10, 2005. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Donald Trump

Donald Trump appeared to use his $3,755 gold driver in golf match with Japan Prime Minister

an hour ago
04-darren-clarke-2016-year-end-style.jpg
News & Tours

Darren Clarke joining Tiger Woods, Graeme McDowell in the bar business

2 hours ago
News6 hours ago

Jason Williams won't get into NBA coaching because he likes golf too much

59367342
Sam Greenwood

Former NBA star Jason Williams has enjoyed a renaissance as of late. Not only did the point guard make a deep run in this summer's "The Basketball Tournament," but Williams will be participating in this weekend's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Williams, who has always shied away from the spotlight, appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA. Despite his highlight-reel play, the 41 year old was always considered a coach on the court, which is what prompted Kevin Garnett to ask Williams about possible teaching ambitions. Williams batted this line of questioning away for a simple reason:

He enjoys golf too much.

"I'm too irresponsible to be the head guy," Williams said. "Like, if I have to be there at 3 o'clock tomorrow and someone asks me to go play golf at Augusta, I gotta go to Augusta."

Williams takes his golf seriously, perviously serving as host of a charity tournament, and has played with fellow West Virginian Bubba Watson. That said, we're not sure who is inviting Jason "White Chocolate" Williams to travel down Magnolia Lane. But the thought of Williams teeing it up amidst the Georgia pines warms our heart.

