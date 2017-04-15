Jason Dufner's 65 gives him one-stroke lead going into final round

Pinterest Jason Dufner plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton

Jason Dufner posted the low round of the day in the RBC Heritage on Saturday, a six-under par 65 that allowed him to take the 54-hole lead at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Dufner, who is seeking his fifth PGA Tour victory, overcome three front-nine bogeys with two eagles, one of them by holing a 99-foot pitch at the fifth hole. He then played the back nine in four-under 31.

“The front nine was a little bit of a rollercoaster,” Dufner said. “The back nine was really clean. I was really happy how I played on the back nine. Hopefully that will bode well for tomorrow in the final round.”

Dufner, 40, has not had a top 10 in nine PGA Tour starts in the calendar year and tied for 33rd in the Masters last week.

"I worked really hard through March on my game to get to this point, leading into last week at Augusta," he said. "I had kind of an up and down week last week, but I still felt good."

DeLaet, who shared the 36-hole lead with Luke Donald, bogey the 18th hole and shot a two-under 69 that placed him alone in second, one stroke behind Dufner. Kevin Kisner shot a five-under 66 to move into a third-place tie with Webb Simpson, two back.

Donald had a one-over 72 that dropped him to a tie for sixth, four strokes off the lead.

