Jason Dufner sets 36-hole scoring record at the Memorial, leads by five

In his now decade-long career on the PGA Tour, Jason Dufner has been the model of consistency. Take a quick look at any of his past five seasons and you'll notice he rarely misses a cut while often finishing inside the top-25. When he really gets it going, it's translated to four wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2013 PGA Championship. So far this week at the Memorial Tournament, he's got it really going, shooting a second straight seven-under 65s on Friday at Muirfield Village to set the 36-hole tournament scoring record at 14 under.

The 40-year-old's fine play has given him a five-stroke lead, thanks in part to his dominance on the par 5s (six birdies, one eagle, and a par) and few mistakes everywhere else. He has just one bogey through two rounds, it coming on the 18th hole on Thursday. Needless to say, he got his revenge in his second round when he hit his approach from 175 yards out on the 484-yard par 4 home hole (his ninth on the day) right over the pin, the ball trickled back and into the cup for eagle.

The Auburn alum heads into the weekend in search of his first tour win since the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge. Duf's next closest competitor is Daniel Summerhays, who carded a three-under 69 on Friday to get to nine under for the tournament. The Utah native got it to 10 under after consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, but dropped one on the par-4 18th. Summerhays is still looking for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

At eight under is Rickie Fowler thanks to a bogey-free six-under 66. Friday's round was in stark contrast to his first, in which he made a triple bogey, three bogeys, and eight birdies to shoot an eventful two-under 70. The four-time tour winner is hoping to regain his early season form that led to four top-10s and a win at the Honda Classic in March.

After a low opening rounds, it was a grind for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Friday. Spieth struggled early, shooting a two-over 38 on his opening nine, but fought back to post an even-par 72. Meanwhile, Thomas came out strong, getting to three under on the day through 11 holes before giving two back on his way into the clubhouse for a one-under 71. They join Jamie Lovemark at six under for the tournament, eight back of the lead.

Six players stand at five under, including Bubba Watson, Matt Kuchar and last week's winner at Colonial, Kevin Kisner.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson didn't have the week he was looking for, missing the cut at eight over.

