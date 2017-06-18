Jason Dufner posts passionate defense of Justin Thomas in face of criticism

ERIN, Wis. -- Jason Dufner is known for his placid demeanor. But the five-time tour winner brought the heat on Sunday morning.

In wake of Justin Thomas' record 63 on Saturday at the U.S. Open, some voices -- including Johnny Miller -- have tried to marginalize his feats, claiming Erin Hills' conditions facilitated low scores across the board. Thomas' round was significant, yes...but it wasn't that phenomenal.

And that was a stance the Duf could not abide.

Hell, I wish I had friends like Dufner to back me up in my time of need. He is one righteous dude.

