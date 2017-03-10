170310-keith-mitchell-th.png
News & Tours

Jason Dufner holes out on same hole two days in a row

By
Jason-Dufner
Keyur Khamar

The Valspar Championship's halfway through its second round, and Jason Dufner has already provided two highlight-reel plays. Amazingly, they happened on the same hole at the Copperhead Course.

On Thursday, the 2013 PGA Champion did this from 189 yards out on the third hole:

The eagle paved the way for a solid first-round showing from Dufner, posting a three-under 68. However, Friday's trek at the Innisbrook Resort was not as prosperous, as the Auburn product was one-over on the day when reaching the third hole (his 12th of the day). Instead of doing the tango with the flagstick, his approach came up short in a greenside bunker.

Not that such a position kept Dufner from a red figure, as he dunked his sand shot for a birdie, his second hole-out on the third in as many days.

The Duf, he does abide.

