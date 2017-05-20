Jason Day shoots 63, is two back of leader James Hahn

Last week at the Players Championship, Jason Day had an opportunity on the weekend to charge up the leaderboard and finally get his season on track. Instead, the No. 4 player in the world shot a one-over 73 on Saturday and followed it up with one of the worst rounds of his career, an eight-over 80 on Sunday. It was easy to assume Day wasn't firing on all cylinders coming into the AT&T Byron Nelson, the site of his first career victory.

That has not been the case in Texas for the Australian, who has carded three straight rounds under par, including Saturday's seven-under 63, the low round of the day at TPC Las Colinas to finish within two shots of the new leader, James Hahn.

Day, 29, had just one bogey and eight birdies, including five in a row starting at the seventh hole. The lone slip up came on the the par-4 14th, but he played his final four holes in two-under to get him to 10-under for the tournament. Day has just one top 10 this season, and has not been able to find consistent form since his outstanding nine-month stretch between 2015 and 2016.

Hahn, meanwhile, posted a bogey-free six-under 64 on Saturday to get to 12-under. Coming out of nowhere is becoming a common theme for the 35-year-old. Prior to his victory at the 2016 Wells Fargo, Hahn had missed eight consecutive cuts. He came into this week missing two of his last three, but can erase those memories with a solid round on Sunday. A win would give the two-time tour winner a victory in three straight seasons.

Sandwiched between Hahn and Day is Billy Horschel, who is in solo second at 11-under. The three-time tour winner carded a four-under 66 that featured birdies on his final three holes, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker on the par-3 17th hole. He's looking for his first victory since the 2014 Tour Championship.

Jason Kokrak, the 36-hole leader, shot a two-over 72 and is tied with Day at 10-under. Lurking at eight-under par is Masters champion Sergio Garcia thanks to a six-under 64. The Spaniard's round was at even par on the 10th tee, but he closed with a six-under 29 on his final nine. He's played his last 36 holes in 11-under par, and now has an opportunity to defend his 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson title.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS