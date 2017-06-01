Jason Day is rooting for the Cavaliers with these special-edition shoes

While most golfers call Florida their home base, Jason Day has firmly settled into Columbus, Ohio, establishing it as his "adopted" hometown. Day's wife, Ellie, was born and raised in The Buckeye State, so you can bet the two are rooting hard for the Cleveland Cavaliers to defend their NBA title.

Day will wear a pair of special-edition Nike Lunar Command PE kicks on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the Cavaliers and the Golden Warriors face off in the first game of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Day will also give a pair of these navy, wine and gold shoes to the golf-obsessed J.R. Smith. The 6-foot-6 Smith, a single-digit golfer, wears a size 15. We have a feeling he'll wear his new kicks through the rest of the summer, whether or not his team is able to defend.

