DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the 15th tee during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods

Steve Stricker on Tiger Woods: "Maybe he’s still hurting a little"

3 hours ago
170202-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Today in Phil Mickelson doing Phil Mickelson things: A birdie from the trees

3 hours ago
Slide-7-Camo from AZ Central TKTK.jpg
Golf Fan Style

What to wear at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

3 hours ago
News & Tours4 hours ago

Japan Golf Association says "it has no issues to address" regarding women's membership at 2020 Olympic venue

KAWAGOE CITY, JAPAN - OCTOBER 10: A general view of the final group walking down the 13th fairway during the final round of the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship at Kasumigaseki Country Club on October 10, 2010 in Kawagoe City, Japan. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Getty Images
KAWAGOE CITY, JAPAN - OCTOBER 10: A general view of the final group walking down the 13th fairway during the final round of the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship at Kasumigaseki Country Club on October 10, 2010 in Kawagoe City, Japan. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Last month we told you that Kasumigaseki Country Club, site of the 2020 Olympic golf competition, was under fire for its policy towards women. Though Kasumigaseki does have females in its membership, women are prevented from full rights, and are prohibited from playing on Sundays. But with pressure from the international golf community and local politicians -- "I feel very uncomfortable about women not being able to become a regular member in this era," said Toyko governor Yuriko Koike -- to change the guidelines, many believed the matter would be handled before the arrival of the Summer Games.

However, according to the Japan Times, after Tokyo organizers received a request from the International Olympic Committee to resolve the problem, the Japan Golf Association responded it had "no issues to address" with Kasumigaseki.

“There’re 212 female members and there’ve been no complaints about the way they are treated or the rights they have. The door is wide open for female players,” read a JGC statement.

RELATED: Here are 8 changes we'd like to see for the 2020 Olympic golf tournament

The JGA also responded to the selection of Kasumigaseki instead of a public venue.

“The future maintenance and operation have to be considered if we were to remodel a public course -- designed for the enjoyment of average golfers -- into a course suitable for competition by the world’s best players," the organization said.

The discussion has been a hot topic in golf, as the R&A stripped Muirfield of its Open privileges after the Honorable Company of Edinburgh Golfers refused to allow women into the club.

Golf remains a trial sport in the Olympics, with a guaranteed spot in 2020 and a likely appearance in 2024.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopDavid Feherty to cover Opening Ceremony, Brazilian …
    The LoopBrazil, Barcelona star Neymar has a laughably atroc…
    The LoopHere are the Olympic golf medals for 2016 Rio games