AT&T Byron Nelson3 hours ago

James Hahn, Ricky Barnes shoot 64s to share first-round lead

By
IRVING, TX - MAY 18: James Hahn hits a shot on the 15th tee during Round One of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 18, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Drew HallowellIRVING, TX - MAY 18: James Hahn hits a shot on the 15th tee during Round One of the AT&T Byron Nelson at the TPC Four Seasons Resort Las Colinas on May 18, 2017 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson this week features four of the top-six players in the world. Yet at the end of the opening round, two players who have combined for just one top-10 finish this season are tied for the lead.

James Hahn, 83rd in the World Ranking, and Ricky Barnes, No. 311, each shot 64 at the TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas on Thursday.

Hahn, 35 and the winner of two PGA Tour events, shot a bogey-free round with three birdies on each nine. He has missed two of his last three cuts.

Barnes, 36, has yet to register a victory in his nearly decade-long PGA Tour career. The 2002 U.S. Amateur Champion had a few close calls in 2016, but couldn’t close the deal. This season has not been kind to Barnes, who has missed 10 cuts in 19 events and earned less than $150,000.

Four players are two shots off the lead after shooting 66s, including Matt Kuchar, who is looking for his eighth win on tour and his first since 2014. He is joined by Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas and Americans Jason Kokrak and Cameron Triangle.

As for the marquee players, three had rounds that put them in contention. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson carded a three-under 67, while Jason Day and Jordan Spieth had two-under 68s. Masters champion Sergio Garcia stumbled to a three-over 73.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

The Evolution Of The Golf Video Game

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Si Woo Kim shoots bogey-free 69 to win the Players Championship

Golf News & Tours

Players Championship 2017: Updates -- Kim becomes youngest Players winner

Golf News & Tours

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, viewer's guide

Golf News & Tours

Watch Rafa Cabrera Bello make first-ever albatross on Sawgrass' 16th hole

Golf News & Tours

J.B. Holmes and Kyle Stanley take one shot lead into final round at the Players

Related
Golf News & Tours2017 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, viewer's …
Golf News & ToursSi Woo Kim shoots bogey-free 69 to win the Players …
Golf News & ToursWatch Rafa Cabrera Bello make first-ever albatross …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection