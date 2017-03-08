James Hahn looks like he has an interesting pro-am partner

Although some guys on tour don't mind the mandatory pro-ams, others view the Wednesday events with dread. There's a litany of "those" golfers that could be in the pairing: the choppers, the club champions who take themselves a little too seriously, and members who think they have the inside scoop on the course, to name a few.

We'd be remiss if failing to mention those amateurs who look at the Wednesday pro-am as a party. Such a competitor found his way into James Hahn's group at the Valspar Championship, one that delighted Hahn so much he had to share it with the world.

Hey, at least it's not a tour bag.

And frankly, we don't blame the guy. Who doesn't need a little liquid courage before teeing it up inside the ropes?

