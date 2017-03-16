Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

Though the events at Bay Hill are a solemn reminder that one of golf's iconic figures is no longer with us, another legend proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank this week. Taking part in Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am at Old Palm Golf Club, Jack Nicklaus was proud to report he fired a 71, a score six shots better than his age.

He's not the greatest of all-time for nothing, sports fans.

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised. Last year, the Golden Bear shot an even-par 72 at Augusta National. But while beating your age by such a wide margin is remarkable, Nicklaus still has a ways to go before setting the all-time mark for most strokes below a golfer's age. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the official record belongs to an 89-year-old who turned in multiple rounds of 72.

Although we're guessing that guy doesn't have 18 majors under his belt.

