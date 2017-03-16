Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after holing a shot for eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Jack Nicklaus of the United Statesduring the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
David Cannon
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Jack Nicklaus of the United Statesduring the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Though the events at Bay Hill are a solemn reminder that one of golf's iconic figures is no longer with us, another legend proved he still has plenty of gas left in the tank this week. Taking part in Ernie Els' Autism Pro-Am at Old Palm Golf Club, Jack Nicklaus was proud to report he fired a 71, a score six shots better than his age.

He's not the greatest of all-time for nothing, sports fans.

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised. Last year, the Golden Bear shot an even-par 72 at Augusta National. But while beating your age by such a wide margin is remarkable, Nicklaus still has a ways to go before setting the all-time mark for most strokes below a golfer's age. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the official record belongs to an 89-year-old who turned in multiple rounds of 72.

Although we're guessing that guy doesn't have 18 majors under his belt.

