Trending
Monday Superlatives

It's always fun to goof on Lane Kiffin

By
3 hours ago
CFP National Championship - Alabama v Clemson
Kevin C. Cox

Lane Kiffin is the ultimate example of how certain people, either because of nepotism, a little bit of charisma, or a reputation that doesn't match their actual achievements, must screw up over and over and over again before the world realizes that they actually kinda suck at their jobs. For the longest time, Kiffin could not stop failing upward, even as he left a trail of burning bridges in his wake. From the Jags to USC to the Raiders to Tennessee to USC again to Alabama, he always seemed to land on his feet, despite inspiring pure hatred at each successive stop and failing with impressive consistency.

The football world finally seems to have come to its senses—with the writing on the wall at Bama this past season, Kiffin jumped ship to FAU, which is not even close to a horizontal move. Should he fail there, which history indicates he will, it's hard to see how his career moves forward. The Kiffin spiral has begun.

I bring this up because one of the best stories of last season was the time Nick Saban tore him a new one on the sideline, and later called it an "ass-chewing." It's always great to see someone like Kiffin put in his place. The only problem is that we didn't know the exact details behind the tongue-lashing.

Now we do: A new book on Saban reveals that the source of the spat was a comment Kiffin made about after a Bama fumble: "Dumb players make dumb plays." Saban, already pissed, wheeled on his OC: "No, dumb offensive coordinators call dumb plays." And then he swore at him a bunch, probably.

That story rules: Saban defended his players and simultaneously put the milquetoast snake in his place. For a workaholic sociopath, Saban isn't half bad! He should've kept Kiffin around as a water boy just to abuse him a few times per year, and thereby endear himself to all of America. Forget Russia: Kiffin is the enemy that brings a nation together.

On to the rest of the superlatives...

Best "This Could Only Happen in Florida" Story of the Week

This is not a joke: In a retirement community drug bust near Palm Beach, detectives uncovered what they believe is an actual golf cart chop shop. Basically, all the old-timers who live in this community drive around in souped-up golf carts, and while the criminals in question were dealing heroin and meth from their home, they decided to expand the business by stealing the local golf carts and selling them for parts.

Personally, I'm just happy to see the two greatest Florida stereotypes combined: Trashy criminals and senior citizens. If only Mickey Mouse had wrestled an alligator on the scene, this would have been the perfect Florida story.

Best Creator of Wonderful Memories: James Shield, Chicago White Sox

Shield set a very weird and very interesting MLB record on Saturday by giving up the first career home run to THREE DIFFERENT PLAYERS. In a single game!

I used to think that Cal Ripken Jr.'s record of consecutive games played was the most unassailable record in baseball, but this might take the cake. First off, how often will a pitcher remain in a game to give up three home runs? Second, how often will there be three players in a lineup who have never hit even a single home run? Those two circumstances alone are prohibitive—it's already a little crazy that the basic requirements for this feat were even present. For all three home run virgins to then go yard against the same pitcher, in the same game, is absolutely bananas. It's a baseball miracle, albeit the kind that nobody really cares about. Still, this will never even come close to happening again, and those three players will never forget the generous spirit, or the dead fastball, of James Shields.

Best Sports Dad of the Week: Mets Dad

I never intended for "best sports dad" to become a regular feature, but we just have so many terrific examples of fatherhood that I can't resist. This week, the winner is Mets Dad. Notice how much his wife appreciates the way he treats their child when a foul ball comes his way:

Solid Excuse for Drugs/Alcohol of the Week: Michael Floyd

One of the best parts about sports is when athletes test positive for drugs or alcohol, and then make up an excuse for why it happened. And hey, it might be true! For legal reasons, I'm leaving open the possibility that every single one of these excuses has been totally legit!

Including this one: Michael Floyd, under house arrest after a DUI conviction, said in a statement that the alcohol recently detected in his system came from kombucha tea. Further, he drank several bottles of it while watching a movie.

That's a solid drug/alcohol defense, sir! Please take your place in the Bad Excuse Hall of Fame, alongside such legends as Maria Sharapova (didn't know it was banned!), Melky Cabrera (actually invented a bogus website), Justin Gatlin (the masseuse did it!), Dennis Mitchell (too much sex!), and about a thousand different cyclists.

Best Use of Spoilers: Some Dude at the NBA Draft

It's faintly ridiculous that there are like 50 reporters dedicated to tweeting out each team's pick in the NBA draft before it's actually announced—the revelations come mere seconds before the rest of the public knows, and it takes a certain kind of sports fan (the kind that is not me) to actually care about such red-hot scoops. But in a world where this kind of reporting and media consumption exists, we may as well get some laughs out of it.

That was the mindset of some dude at the NBA draft this past weekend, who was apparently following Wojnarowski or Charania or whoever on Twitter, and was privvy to each successive pick before it was announced on stage. So what did he do? He ruined the fun for everyone by shouting it out loud:

I support this type of trolling. (By the way, who actually goes to the NBA draft???)

Best Dunk of the Century: Klay Thompson

Let's end with this gem, from NBA champion and scoring genius Klay Thompson. I'm going to come at you with a pretty bold statement right now: Dunks are boring. We've seen so many dunks, so many times, that there's really nothing new under the sun. You only have to watch the recent All-Star weekend dunk contests to see that we're running out of ideas—people are jumping over cars, for God's sake. We've reached a saturation point, and really the only exciting dunk left comes during a game, when someone gets knocked over.

But there is one realm in which dunks can still make a huge impact, and that realm is COMEDY. Which is why I consider Klay Thompson a pioneer for the dunk below, attempted at an exhibition in China. This, right here, is the future of jams:

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Mementos

Jordan Spieth's caddie is keeping that rake he tossed in that epic celebration

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

It's always fun to goof on Lane Kiffin

3 hours ago
Predictions

Justin Thomas called Jordan Spieth's winning bunker shot, knows his buddy WAY too well

17 hours ago
Shot of the Year

Watch Jordan Spieth's amazing playoff bunker hole-out to win the Travelers Championship

17 hours ago
Hot Stuff

Bizarre clubhouse fire forces early end of a European women's golf tournament

a day ago
Well Played

Justin Thomas expertly takes apart Twitter troll

a day ago
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy tried out FIVE putters before his third round, still putted terribly

June 25, 2017
Reviewing Our Options

Since we have to get off Earth soon, which of humanity's new planets will be best suited...

June 24, 2017
Awkward Goodbyes

The most forgettable final chapters in sports history

June 23, 2017
Not Flattering

Famed artist paints giant mural of Tiger Woods' mugshot

June 23, 2017
Acts of Kindness

Watch Rory McIlroy prove once again he's a good guy by making a fan's day at the...

June 22, 2017
Long Hitters

Meet Brandon Hagy, the man whose prodigious drives are wowing fellow PGA Tour pros

June 22, 2017
Screen Time

Hollywood's greatest leading men: A power ranking

June 22, 2017
You're Welcome

Since summer air travel is the worst anyway, let’s just agree to follow these ‘rules’

June 22, 2017
Because They Can

Where does Donald Trump driving on a green rank among all-time rich-guy DGAF moves?

June 22, 2017
Off-Course Style

Lee Westwood and his girlfriend go all out when dressing for the track

June 22, 2017
Trick-Shot Fail

The end of this trick-shot video qualifies as cruel and unusual punishment

June 22, 2017
Driving on the green?!

Donald Trump driving on the green with a golf cart is the most Donald Trump thing ever

June 22, 2017
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods won't attend his Quicken Loans Nati…
MagazineConfidence Kills: What If Everything You've Bee…
MagazineDo It Yourself Golf: How To Build Your Own Simulato…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection