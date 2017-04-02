ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 19, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
It looks like Rory McIlroy is going to be wearing Nike for a LONG time

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 19: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 19, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy and Nike have extended their long-term relationship. Emphasis on the long part.

McIlroy tweeted a link to a Nike press release about the new deal on Sunday afternoon. Although no specifics about length or money were given in the release, McIlroy indicated he'll wear the Swoosh for at least the next decade.

"I’ve loved this company since I was a kid," McIlroy said in the press release. "I’m really happy to continue this journey with Nike."

McIlroy signed with Nike at the start of 2013 for a clothing/equipment deal that was rumored to be for $200 million over 10 years. Since then he's won two major championships (the 2014 British Open and 2014 PGA Championship), two Race to Dubai titles and last year's FedEx Cup.

In August, Nike announced it was getting out of the equipment making business, but that it was "committed to being the undisputed leader in golf footwear and apparel." McIlroy has not signed a new equipment deal, playing a mixed bag this season that he indicated could change "week to week" for the time being.

McIlroy is one of three former World No. 1s in the Nike clothing stable. Jason Day signed with Nike in January, and Tiger Woods has worn the Swoosh since his famous "Hello, world" press conference upon turning pro in 1996.

RELATED: Where does Rory McIlroy land in our Masters ranking?

