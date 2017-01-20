170120-phil-mickelson-th.png
It didn't take long for Phil Mickelson to hole his first bunker shot of 2017

August National legend Jeff Knox to be inducted into Georgia's Golf Hall of Fame

Could John Daly win his first tournament in over a decade this weekend?

Coming off two off-season hernia surgeries, Phil Mickelson waited until the eve of the CareerBuilder Challenge to decide to make his first start of 2017. So far, that decision has been a good one.

It helps that his short game already looks to be in midseason form.

After an opening 68 despite ball-striking he described as "horrible," Mickelson made the turn in two under during Friday's second round. He found the bunker on No. 1 (Mickelson's 10th hole of the day) at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Course, but responded by doing this:

Welcome back, Phil.

