It didn't take long for Phil Mickelson to hole his first bunker shot of 2017

Coming off two off-season hernia surgeries, Phil Mickelson waited until the eve of the CareerBuilder Challenge to decide to make his first start of 2017. So far, that decision has been a good one.

It helps that his short game already looks to be in midseason form.

After an opening 68 despite ball-striking he described as "horrible," Mickelson made the turn in two under during Friday's second round. He found the bunker on No. 1 (Mickelson's 10th hole of the day) at PGA West's Jack Nicklaus Course, but responded by doing this:

Welcome back, Phil.

