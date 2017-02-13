It’s been nearly two years since the first PXG driver debuted with the 0811, and there’s been some buzz that a new club recently put on the USGA’s conforming list, the 0811XF, will be the company’s next entry in the driver market.

Not so fast. A company source says the 0811XF is only a prototype and is not slated to be part of any upcoming product launch.

In the past, the company has had several drivers appear on the USGA conforming list, including clubs named Darkness and PXG08 that appeared to be developed for use by specific players on the PXG staff.

There also are several versions of a PXG driver in both right hand and left hand of a PXG 0811X and a PXG 0811LX that have been on the USGA conforming list since December. GolfWRX.com reported that the 0811X, which it called “400-500 rpm lower spinning than the company’s original 0811 driver,” was being tested on the PGA Tour as early as last April. Currently, PXG's tour staff includes 16 players, led by major winners Zach Johnson, Cristie Kerr, Lydia Ko and Charl Schwartzel.

All of the versions feature similar takes on the original 0811 design, most notably a series of tungsten and titanium screws and weight ports on the sole that can be used to customize center of gravity location. The 0811X and LX use 10 in the front and rear perimeter, while the 0811XF features six concentrated in the heel region.

It seems more than a little possible that PXG is close to debuting its next driver, but as company founder Bob Parsons once explained, his engineers and designers had 50 years to work on new designs “and if you don't have something spectacular by then, I'm drawing a hard line at 75 years." We may see just how those deadlines are coming sooner than you think.