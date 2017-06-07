Must Reads
The Best Golf Courses in Iowa

We rank the top venues in Iowa (2017-'18)
The-Harvester-Golf-Club-Rhodes-Iowa.jpg
Courtesy of Harvester Golf Club
  1. (1) The Harvester G.C. (pictured above), Rhodes ^
  2. (7) Des Moines G. & C.C. (North), West Des Moines
  3. (3) Des Moines G. & C.C. (South), West Des Moines
  4. (4) Glen Oaks C.C. West Des Moines
  5. (5) Wakonda Club, Des Moines
  6. (9) Cedar Rapids C.C.
  7. (2) Spirit Hollow G. Cse., Burlington ★
  8. (8) Blue Top Ridge At Riverside ★
  9. (6) Davenport C.C., Pleasant Valley
  10. (10) Tournament Club Of Iowa, Polk City★

KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

