The Best Golf Courses in Iowa

(1) The Harvester G.C. (pictured above), Rhodes ^ (7) Des Moines G. & C.C. (North), West Des Moines (3) Des Moines G. & C.C. (South), West Des Moines (4) Glen Oaks C.C. West Des Moines (5) Wakonda Club, Des Moines (9) Cedar Rapids C.C. (2) Spirit Hollow G. Cse., Burlington ★ (8) Blue Top Ridge At Riverside ★ (6) Davenport C.C., Pleasant Valley (10) Tournament Club Of Iowa, Polk City★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.