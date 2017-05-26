The Road To Erin Hillsan hour ago

Injured Rory McIlroy to skip Memorial in hopes of getting 'back to full health' for the U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2017 Players Championship.
Warren LittleRory McIlroy plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the 2017 Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy will skip next week’s Memorial Tournament as he continues to recover from a nagging rib injury, his agent confirmed to Golf Digest on Friday afternoon.

“All focus is on getting back to full health for the U.S. Open,” the agent said in an email.

The first round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin is just 20 days away.

The 28-year-old four-time major champion hasn’t played since the Players Championship earlier this month. A day after finishing T-35 at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy had an MRI done that revealed he had suffered a “low-grade response” to the rib injury he suffered early in the year but did not experience any new injuries.

During the Players, McIlroy was bothered by a recurrence of the injury but described the pain level as a “4 or 5.” Still, it was enough to keep him out of this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European Tour, and now out of the field next week at Muirfield Village.

