NewsDecember 28, 2016

Indiana golf legend killed in car crash on Christmas day

Stephen Conrad, one of the few players to ever win the Indiana State Junior, State Amateur and State Open titles, was killed in a car crash on Christmas day. His mom, Kimberly, also died in the accident. Conrad was 32 years old.

Local police said a 26-year-old man was drag racing and attempted to pace another car when he struck the Conrads in a head-on collision in Syracuse, Indiana.

Stephen graduated from Wawasee High School in 2003, where he lead the team to multiple appearances in the state championship. In 2015, he was inducted into the Indiana High School Golf Hall of Fame.

“Stephen is the best golfer in Wawasee history,” said Warriors coach Steve Coverstone to the Times Union. “Stephen was a great teammate and a nice person. He was always the first to sit out a match so others could play."

Ben Barkey, a former assistant at Wawasee who went on to coach rival Warsaw, said he's probably seen five "How did that happen?" moments in his career, and two were from Stephen. But more importantly, Barkey testified to Conrad's character.

"He carried himself in a confident way, but he was so willing to help anyone with their game. There were times that Stephen would be at Stonehenge Golf Club, and he’d be working with my Warsaw golfers," Barkey said. "Think about that, Wawasee’s best golfer helping players from the rival school, the rival team. That’s the kind of guy he was.”

According to his Facebook page, Stephen Conrad was living in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was the golf shop assistant at Anthem Golf and Country Club.

