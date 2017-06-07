Must Reads
The Best Golf Courses in Indiana

We rank the top venues in Indiana (2017-'18)
2017-43-Victoria-National-GC-hole-17-aerial.jpg
Courtesy of Victoria National
  1. (1) Victoria National G.C. (17th hole pictured above), Newburgh •
  2. (2) Crooked Stick G.C., Carmel •
  3. (3) The Pete Dye Cse. At French Lick Resort ≈^
  4. (4) Sycamore Hills G.C. Fort Wayne ≈
  5. (5) Wolf Run G.C., Zionsville ≈
  6. (6) The Donald Ross Cse. At French Lick Resort ^
  7. (8) Brickyard Crossing G. Cse., Indianapolis ★
  8. (7) South Bend C.C., South Bend
  9. (12) Birck Boilermaker G. Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette ★
  10. (13) The Sagamore Club, Noblesville
  11. (10) Prairie View G.C., Carmel ★
  12. (9) Rock Hollow G.C., Peru ★
  13. (New) Purgatory G.C., Noblesville ★
  14. (14) Woodland C.C., Carmel
  15. (15) The Fort G. Cse., Indianapolis ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
America's 100 Greatest Course
America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.

