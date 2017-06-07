The Best Golf Courses in Indiana

(1) Victoria National G.C. (17th hole pictured above), Newburgh • (2) Crooked Stick G.C., Carmel • (3) The Pete Dye Cse. At French Lick Resort ≈^ (4) Sycamore Hills G.C. Fort Wayne ≈ (5) Wolf Run G.C., Zionsville ≈ (6) The Donald Ross Cse. At French Lick Resort ^ (8) Brickyard Crossing G. Cse., Indianapolis ★ (7) South Bend C.C., South Bend (12) Birck Boilermaker G. Complex (Kampen), West Lafayette ★ (13) The Sagamore Club, Noblesville (10) Prairie View G.C., Carmel ★ (9) Rock Hollow G.C., Peru ★ (New) Purgatory G.C., Noblesville ★ (14) Woodland C.C., Carmel (15) The Fort G. Cse., Indianapolis ★

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.