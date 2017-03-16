WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 13: Ernie Els of South Africa poses with the second place team led by their professional Jack Nicklaus of the United States during the Els for Autism pro-am at the Old Palm Golf Club Open on March 13, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The G.O.A.T.

Jack Nicklaus shot SIX strokes better than his age this week

20 minutes ago
The King

This cool Arnold Palmer collector's edition Ketel One bottle is now available

an hour ago
St. Patrick's Day

In honor of St. Patrick's Day, here are the 5 best shots from Irish golfers

2 hours ago
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after holing a shot for eagle on the 16th hole during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In the states, St. Patrick's Day has been accused of becoming too commercialized, focused on overindulgence and wearing green rather than honoring the religious and cultural aspects of the holiday. Luckily, one of our international partners didn't lose sight of the celebration's homage to the Irish heritage and spirit. Golf Digest Ireland's David Gorman put together the five best shots from Irish golfers for St. Patrick's Day:

As a few on Twitter have pointed out, there are hundreds of shots to choose from; hell, narrowing down Rory McIlroy's 10 best is a chore in itself. Conversely, it's a nice touch for St. Paddy's, even if that song will be in your head the rest of the afternoon.

(H/T -- @DavidGorman20)

