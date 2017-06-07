The Best Golf Courses in Illinois

- (1) Chicago G.C., Wheaton •
- (3) Butler National G.C., Oak Brook •
- (2) Medinah C.C. (No. 3) (2nd hole pictured above)•
- (4) Canyata G.C., Marshall •
- (7) Shoreacres, Lake Bluff •
- (5) Olympia Fields C.C. (North), Olympia Fields •
- (6) Rich Harvest Links, Sugar Grove •
- (10) Conway Farms G.C., Lake Forest ≈
- (8) Skokie C.C., Glencoe
- (9) Olympia Fields C.C. (South), Olympia Fields ≈
- (12) Beverly C.C., Chicago
- (11) Cog Hill G. & C.C. (No. 4), Lemont ^
- (14) Medinah C.C. (No. 1)
- (13) Black Sheep G.C. (1St/2Nd), Sugar Grove
- (15) Bull Valley G.C., Woodstock
- (20) Wynstone G.C., North Barrington
- (23) Ivanhoe Club (Prairie/Forest), Ivanhoe
- (New) North Shore C.C., Glenview
- (18) Knollwood Club, Lake Forest
- (21) Flossmoor C.C.
- (24) Exmoor C.C., Highland Park
- (17) Butterfield C.C. (White/Blue), Oak Brook
- (19) Bob O'link G.C., Highland Park
- (New) Kemper Lakes G.C., Kildeer
- (16) Merit Club, Libertyville
KEY TO SYMBOLS
(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)
• America's 100 Greatest Course
≈ America's Second 100 Greatest
^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course
★ Other public-access course
Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.
America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.