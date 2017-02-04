SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 27: Tiger Woods tips his cap to the gallery as he exits the final hole of the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines North Golf Course on January 27, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
If you're a Tiger Woods fan, this new set of prop bets will make you really sad

6 minutes ago
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA reacts to his tee shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
On Tiger Woods: ‘Is it just a temporary setback or are these the sad, final death throes?’

3 hours ago
PGA Tour's Steven Bowditch arrested for Extreme DUI early Friday

17 hours ago
Tiger Woods' MC-WD stretch within a week has sucked out nearly all the optimism surrounding his latest return to the PGA Tour. Questions of when Woods will win again have quickly turned to when will he play again, and sportsbooks around the world seem to be losing faith in the 14-time major champion.

Enter BookMaker.eu, which has released a new set of involving Woods' health and future following his early exit from the Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms. When you look at these wagers, keep in mind this was a man who was a straight up bet against the field in his prime. In other words, if you're a Tiger Woods fan, be prepared to be really sad.

Which tournament will Tiger Woods officially tee off in next?

Genesis Open +140 Honda Classic +500 Arnold Palmer Invitational +500 The Masters +200 Does not return in 2017 +1500

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any professional tournament prior to January 1, 2018?

Yes -350 No +270

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2017?

Yes -140 No +110

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2017 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 2.5 (+110) Under 2.5 (-140)

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2017?

Yes -105 No -125

Tiger Woods best finish during 2017 calendar year? (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 20.5 (-115) Under 20.5 (-115)

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from professional golf before January 1, 2018?

Yes +290 No -380

A bunch of things jump out. It's no surprise that the Genesis Open, Woods' next scheduled start next week at Riviera, is the favorite. But how about the Masters, which is still two months away, being No. 2 at +200?

According to BookMaker, Woods undergoing another back surgery this year is a favorite (-140) and Woods withdrawing from another tournament is an overwhelming favorite at -350.

Then there's how low his performance expectations have dropped. The over/under for cuts made is 2.5? That's it? The over/under for his best finish in a full-field event is 20.5? That's it? He's more likely to shoot an 80 than not? Yikes.

And finally, the saddest bet revolves around Woods possibly retiring. "Yes" is a big underdog at +290, but the fact that it's even a possibility is, again, well, sad. Hang in there, Tiger fans.

RELATED: Vegas severely downgrades Tiger Woods' Masters odds

