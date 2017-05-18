If you're a big John Daly fan, you're going to love these T-shirts

For years, John Daly has promoted Loudmouth Golf with colorful golf ensembles. Heck, he just won his first PGA Tour Champions event while wearing American flag pants.

But there's another line of clothing from Rowdy Gentleman that features John Daly's likeness on it. And if you're a fan of JD, these T-shirts should be right up your alley:

As you can see, the one on the left is already sold out, so you better hurry! Because if you don't have a T-shirt of John Daly riding a jet ski, are you really living?

