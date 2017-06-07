The Best Golf Courses in Idaho

(1) Gozzer Ranch G. & Lake Club (15th hole pictured above), Harrison • (2) The G.C. At Black Rock, Coeur d'Alene • (3) Huntsman Springs G.C., Driggs ≈ (New) The Club At Rock Creek, Coeur d'Alene (5) Headwaters Club At Teton Springs, Victor (6) The Coeur d'Alene Resort G. Cse. ^ (7) Circling Raven G.C., Worley★ (9) Sun Valley Resort G. Cse. (Trail Creek), Sun Valley ★ (10) Hillcrest C.C., Boise (New) Blue Lakes C.C., Twin Falls

KEY TO SYMBOLS

(2015-'16 ranking in parentheses)

• America's 100 Greatest Course

≈ America's Second 100 Greatest

^ America's 100 Greatest Public Course

★ Other public-access course

Some courses are ranked in Best in State but did not receive enough ballots to be considered for national lists.

America's 100 Greatest & America's Second 100 Greatest requires a minimum of 45 evaluations accumulated within 8 years, 100 Greatest Public 25 evaluations and Best in State 10 ballots. While a few highly ranked state courses do have a higher score than 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest or 100 Greatest Public courses within that state, and are listed above them, they will not appear on a national ranking until achieving the qualifying ballots.