Ian Poulter loses his PGA Tour card after missing the cut at Valero Texas Open

It has been a tough year or so for Ian Poulter. Following a foot injury that sidelined the veteran European Ryder Cup star for four months last summer, the 38-year-old has been scrambling to keep his PGA Tour card.

That pursuit officially fell short with Poulter missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open, meaning we won't be seeing as much Poulter in the United States the rest of the season.

Poulter nearly earned enough last week at the RBC Heritage, starting the final round just three shots back of the lead. But a Sunday 73 left the Englishman with a T-11 finish and needing a little over $30,000 to keep his card. A missed cut at TPC San Antonio, though, would thwart those hopes.

Of course, Poulter will be just fine. The Englishman has made more than $36 million in career earnings, and he'll be an attractive candidate for sponsor's exemptions the rest of the year. (He'll be able to get unlimited exemptions by now playing out of the No. 126 – No. 150 FedExCup Points List category.) Poulter also will play in next week's new team event at the Zurich Classic with fellow veteran Geoff Ogilvy.

Here's Poulter speaking to the Golf Channel after his missed cut:

Many aspiring tour pros would sign up for Poulter's career, but losing his tour card is undoubtedly a disappointment for Poulter, though he told Golf Channel the situation has been "slightly over-dramatized." Likely so.

Still, it will be odd to see the veteran on the list of sponsor's exemptions for tour events later this season -- or even on the lower priority list with more lesser known pros.

