Play was suspended during the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic due to high winds. Ian Poulter probably wishes the horn had blown a few minutes earlier.

That's because on the seventh tee, Poulter did this:

We're not sure who was laughing in the clip, but yeah, it's tough to hold it in when you see a shot that bad. Especially from one of the European Tour's biggest names.

Poulter's group never finished the hole, but about 20 minutes after Golf Channel posted that hilight lowlight, he gave the perfect response on Twitter:

It helps that Poulter has a bit of experience with this. He's had several shanks caught on camera in recent years and caught a brief case of them at last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational. Even then, Poulter was able to laugh it off:

That's the spirit, Ian. Most golfers can't even stomach saying the word.

