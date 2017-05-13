Missing Links4 hours ago

'I may have sold Jon Rahm short when I said he was sixth-best player in the world'

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 12: Jon Rahm of Spain plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 12, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren Little

Jon Rahm plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the the Players Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

How good is PGA Tour rookie Jon Rahm already? Adam Schupak’s profile of Rahm in the New York Times notes he’s this good:

“A year ago, after Keith Sbarbaro finished a club fitting with the Arizona State senior Jon Rahm and his coach, Tim Mickelson, Sbarbaro sat behind the wheel of his car ticking off the players he could think of who were better than Rahm. He did not get past the fingers on one hand.

“Sbarbaro, vice president of tour operations for TaylorMade, called his friend Tripp Isenhour, the Golf Channel commentator. ‘I just met the sixth-best player in the world, and he’s still an amateur,’ Sbarbaro said.

“‘I may have sold Jon short when I said he was the sixth-best player in the world,” said Sbarbaro, who eventually signed Rahm to an endorsement deal.”

Twitter trips up another golfer

PGA Tour rookie Grayson Murray has become better known for Twitter posts than for his golf, some amusing (asking a Playboy model to caddie for him in the Par 3 Contest at Augusta National had he qualified), some controversial (he criticized Bryson DeChambeau for withdrawing from the Genesis Open, to which he had received a sponsor exemption, after 28 holes.

“Based on his unfiltered Twitter chatter, Murray has made himself an easy target for the legions of social-media haters,” Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post writes.

“‘I’ve always been like that, kind of like the class clown growing up, never really having a filter,’” Murray told The Post on Wednesday. ‘I’ve always tried to make people laugh. No one took me serious growing up. So I tried taking it to social media.’

“Murray’s social media has drawn so much attention — much of it unwanted — he deactivated his Twitter account Monday.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Sergio García's Swing Secrets

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Quicken Loans: Rahm leads by 1 in pro debut

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson takes quickest route to WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play round of 16

Golf News & Tours

How DJ has become golf's Forrest Gump, Jon Rahm's rapid rise, and why the WGC-Match Play format isn't changing

Golf News & Tours

Fledgling Spaniard star Jon Rahm behind by six, but ahead of schedule

Golf News & Tours

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm win big, advance to WGC-Dell Match Play quarterfinals

Related
Golf News & ToursHow DJ has become golf's Forrest Gump, Jon Rahm…
Golf News & ToursQuicken Loans: Rahm leads by 1 in pro debut
Golf News & ToursFledgling Spaniard star Jon Rahm behind by six, but…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection