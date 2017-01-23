161116-donald-trump-golf.jpg
News

President Donald Trump wants to play golf with the Queen of England in attendance

27 minutes ago
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 22: Tommy Fleetwood of England plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 22, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
How He Hit That

Shallow your swing to hit Tommy Fleetwood's fairway wood shot

an hour ago
augusta.png
Alternative Facts

9 little-known golf alternative facts

2 hours ago
Remember This?4 hours ago

Hudson Swafford, new PGA Tour winner, once incurred one of the weirdest penalties in golf history

There's a reason why pro golfers are leery of the media, and that's because even when they enjoy crowning achievements like a first PGA Tour win, which Hudson Swafford captured Sunday at the CareerBuilder Challenge, we might dredge up some obscure item from their past in the service of context.

And that's what we're doing here by reminding you of this bizarre penalty Swafford took three years back on the Web.com Tour, when Swafford took a divot with a practice swing, the divot hit his ball, and he incurred a one-stroke penalty. Check it out in case you don't remember.

Swafford was in contention at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Open at the time of the infraction, and he ended up finishing T-7. Nonetheless, he earned his PGA Tour card that fall, and now has a win to his credit after birdieing three of his last four holes Sunday at PGA West.

The whole sequence would have been considered even more bizarre if not for the fact that Justin Rose had the same thing happen to him the day before Swafford's ordeal, at the BMW Championship. Come to think of it, the fact that this happened twice in two days is the definition of bizarre.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHudson Swafford's late rally produces victory i…
    The LoopGonzalo Fernandez-Castano gives hilarious takes on …
    The LoopIt didn't take long for Phil Mickelson to hole …