How yoga can make you swing faster

That headline is not hyperbole. Hip mobility plays a key role in creating more speed when you swing the club, and a few great yoga poses can help you internally and externally rotate the hip joint to get that speed.

Better mobility translates to faster swings, but not necessarily because it allows you to rotate your hips faster to lead the club down into the ball during the downswing. The kind of swing Rory McIlroy performs. Instead, the purpose of improved mobility is to improve your turn off the ball, which allows you to make a bigger swing. The farther the club has to travel to get back to the ball, the more time there is to gather speed.

Here Yoga for Golf expert Katherine Roberts demonstrates the poses you need to improve your mobility.