Trending
You're Welcome

How to keep your Dad Bod in tip-top shape this summer

By
an hour ago
Man Jumping into Pool
Patrik Giardino

That visible blob around your midsection isn’t going to keep itself there all summer, dads of America. Here are a few tips for making sure you reach the end of summer without succumbing to any of that exercise you planned at the beginning of it:

• Black coffee contains zero calories, so limit yourself to syrupy beverages. You may be tempted to at least add sugar to your black coffee, but that only gets your hafway there. Make sure to order only drinks that feature caramelly drizzles or, if possible, come topped with burst of whipped cream the size of a hockey puck.

• Trainers recommend getting 10,000 steps every day. But have you ever sat down and counted 10,000 steps? Probably not, because you don’t sit down anymore, because the obnoxious droid on your wrist keeps telling you to make your heart work. Address this by setting achieveable goals: Start at 5,000 steps, and if that seems excessive, and it might, drop it to about a manageable 250.

• You can subconsciously manage portion sizes by using small plates. But then you end up with like three plates in front of you. Just mountain everything onto one plate, it’s more considerate to the others around you.

• Swimming is fantastic cardio. But going to the pool will only remind you that most other men are ripped, jacked and/or swole, and probably able to drive past a Taco Bell at 10:45 p.m. without deciding they need a chalupa. Plus, pools make your eyes burn. Just stay inside.

• Butter streusel coffee cakes.

• Start each morning with an ice-cold Coke. Sure, coffee is a more traditional means of giving yourself that caffeine kick, but Coke is basically eating 25 sugar packets, which will buzz you enough to return up to a half-dozen emails before falling asleep in a 10:30 meeting.

• Remember: Running is dumb. Seriously, there are lots of ways to exercise, and some of them will make it so your knees still work at age 45.

• Mowing the lawn burns several hundred calories, especially if you eschew the auto-drive function and push it yourself. For this reason, make your children do it.

• You’re gonna hear a lot of talk about how people aren’t supposed to eat pizza rolls for breakfast, but you just calm down, Michelle Obama.

• Parking at the farthest spot from the door lets you sneak in some extra steps and get a little extra cardio. But it makes carrying groceries back a bitch, especially if you picked up a couple gallons of milk, so park close, preferably in the handicapped spot if no one is looking.

• Standing desks can help you burn a few extra calories. But they look ridiculous, and then everyone in the office is gonna think you’re a weirdo.

• End each night with an ice-cold Fanta. You’ve earned it.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
About Nothing

Seinfeld's 10 greatest sports moments

18 minutes ago
You're Welcome

How to keep your Dad Bod in tip-top shape this summer

an hour ago
Presidential Equipment

Donald Trump's old golf clubs are up for auction (and they're going for a staggeringly...

3 hours ago
The Grind

A new Open Championship favorite emerges, another green jacket is handed out, and PGA Tour get...

6 hours ago
Time Out

Rory McIlroy has banned himself from social media after spat with Steve Elkington

6 hours ago
Stars in stripes

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas showed some serious patriotism in celebrating the Fourth of...

July 4, 2017
Explain This

How to watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest without throwing up in your living room

July 4, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Conor McGregor's unintentionally comical training video, and the biggest non-story story...

July 3, 2017
All Wet

PGA Tour pro packs no rain gear after hearing there's zero percent chance of rain. So, of...

July 3, 2017
PGA Tour

Spencer Levin's classic reaction from a fairway bunker sums up our thoughts on nearly golf...

July 2, 2017
Do You Even Celly Bro?

This lacrosse all-star game was full of incredible goal celebrations

July 2, 2017
Dollar, Dollar Bills

What's more American than Bobby Bonilla Day?

July 1, 2017
'Merica

If You’re Not Wearing These Shirts This Weekend, You Are Barely Even an American

June 30, 2017
What to wear now

How to wear red, white and blue on the golf course without looking ridiculous

June 30, 2017
The Great Outdoors

This video of a moose chasing a golfer is alternately hilarious and terrifying

June 30, 2017
The Explainer

Can somebody please explain this whole BIG3 basketball thing?

June 29, 2017
Viral Video

Children try and fail to re-enact Jordan Spieth's playoff celebration, still win our...

June 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Amanda Balionis on joining CBS, impromptu swing lessons from Peter Kostis and playing against...

June 29, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection