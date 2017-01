Ah, the new year is upon us. Goodbye, 2016. Hello, 2017! As the ball recently dropped, let's take a look at how some of golf's biggest Instagrammers turned the page on the year.

Some dressed down to travel in comfort.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

While others dressed up to party.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Some celebrated with friends and loved ones.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

While Rickie, well, was Rickie.

Loading View on Instagram

These pros do NOT need to make any New Year's resolutions to work out more.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

As Wiezy so aptly put it, "Alohaaaa, 2016."

Loading View on Instagram

