Smylie Kaufman Natty Light Barstool car
PGA Tour and NASCAR connections?

How Smylie Kaufman and this colorful, beer-inspired NASCAR car are connected

7 hours ago
Matthew-Fitzpatrick-2016-Masters.jpg
Viral Video

Matthew Fitzpatrick was once mistaken for Tiger Woods' ball boy

10 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 21: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim poses for a portrait at Tempe Diablo Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)
News

Mike Trout records hole-in-one, continues to excel at life

11 hours ago
By

Ever since his emergence as a favorite of young golfers after his "unanimous MVP" performance at SB2K16, Smylie Kaufman continues to make a name for himself within golf.

The 25-year-old took that a step further this weekend -- expanding his presence, and brand, outside of golf by virtue of him having his name on a NASCAR entry in the Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. One of Kaufman's sponsors, Natural Light beer, partnered with media company Barstool Sports on this flashy, bro-inspired design on the No. 37 car driven by Chris Buescher this weekend.

We're impressed by the PGA Tour player's influence on the car -- with #BOOMTOWER included on the design of the car at least twice from what we can tell.

"Boom Tower!" originated with Kaufman's group of fans -- dubbed Smylie's Army -- who developed the phrase to stand out as they cheer on their favorite golfer. It's a welcome change from "Baba Booey," as far as we're concerned.

Buescher finished 23rd this week in Vegas in the debut of this colorful car. We'll look forward to tracking the car -- and Kaufman's involvement -- as the weekends go on.

