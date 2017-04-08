Must Reads
augusta-national-magnolia-lane.jpg

Their One Shining Moment

jordan-spieth-masters-2016-trophy-ceremony-dejected.jpg

Jordan Spieth is moving on

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

2017 Masters Field, Odds

4 hours ago

How Much Better A Golfer Can You Become In 12 Days? Much Better

By
12-day-to-better-golf-banner-intro.jpg

Why 12 days? Kinda random, right? Not exactly. The editors of Golf Digest just launched an instructional-video series called "12 Days to Better Golf." Which begs the question: Can you really make a difference in your game—after all those years toiling away with high hopes—in 12 days?

Turns out, game improvement is more about the quality than the quantity of time you put in. In other words, the two hours you spent mindlessly hammering drives till your hands went numb probably won't drop your scores. Starting with simple skills, like putting and chipping technique and basic ball-striking moves, will set you up for more success.

That's the thinking behind "12 Days to Better Golf." We recruited six of Golf Digest's Best Young Teachers to develop a skill-building program that covers everything from putting to driving. Sign up, and we email you the lessons, once a day for 12 days, and it all costs less than you probably spend at the turn. Just follow the instruction in the prescribed order—at your own pace.

Back to this idea of quality versus quantity. Take the concept of making solid contact with the ball. Surely you'd agree that it's one of the fundamentals of playing good golf. In 12 Days we start with the simplest moves that lead to solid strikes, and then progress to the more sophisticated, with drills and tests along the way. Think of it as a ball-striking curriculum.

We start with learning to strike the ground with the bottom of the club, then work on controlling the accuracy of that strike, then lengthen the swing, add body motion, and so on. The golf swing might feel like a complicated maneuver, but when you break it down into individual parts, it's a lot less daunting.

And we follow the same script for the short game all the way up to driving, keeping the focus small in each video and adding complexity in doable doses.

This progression is the secret sauce behind "12 Days to Better Golf." However you decide to work on your game this year, put some order to your practice so you're not just wasting time. For more information, go to golfdigest.com/go/12days. Find out once and for all how good you can get, starting with 12 days.

12 Days To Better Golf: 36 lessons to make your game better | Start Now →

Trending Now
Golf Instruction

Phil Mickelson's Driver Secrets

Golf Instruction

Vary Your Trajectory For Better Accuracy

Golf Instruction

5-Minute Clinic: Try This Handy Way To Play Better Golf

Golf Instruction

Step-by-Step: Curing The Shanks

Golf Instruction

Tips From the Best Young Teachers In America 2016-17

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf Instruction5-Minute Clinic: Try This Handy Way To Play Better Golf
    Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson's Driver Secrets
    Golf InstructionStep-by-Step: Curing The Shanks