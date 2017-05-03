Missing Links2 hours ago

How big is PGA Tour’s slow play problem? Not big enough to fix, apparently

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MARCH 24: Amy Sabbatini, wife of Rory Sabbatini of South Africa, wears a shirt with a message about playing slow, during second round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at the TPC Sawgrass on March 24, 2006 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Amy Sabbatini, now the former wife of Rory Sabbatini, wore a shirt with a message about slow play during the Players Championship in 2006. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ross Kinnaird

Stories of interest you might have missed…

“In a recent magazine survey of PGA Tour players, 84 percent said they believe slow play is a problem,” Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press writes.

“That might suggest the 16 percent who don’t are the only ones causing the problem.

“And it leads to a broader question: Just how big is the problem?

“Bill Haas contemplated this Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Championship, and he didn’t have an answer. Haas is supremely qualified to discuss the subject because if everyone played tournament golf like Haas, no one would be talking about it. Instead, that’s all anyone does — talk.

“‘My dad has said it’s been talked about in player meetings since he was a rookie,’ Haas said. His father, Jay Haas, was a PGA Tour rookie in 1977. ‘What are we going to do about it?’”

Ferguson’s conclusion: “Minus drastic measures that could do more harm than good, it’s not a simple fix. And the longer it goes without a solution raises the question of how big the problem really is.”

One team-play event is great, two would be too many

Team play re-introduced to the PGA Tour by the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week proved enormously popular, and “the resulting debate is utterly inevitable,” Jason Sobel of ESPN writes.

“‘Should there be more team events every year?’

“Personally, I don't get it. I don’t understand the rationale behind arguing that if an unconventional idea is effective enough, it should become a conventional one.”

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Justin Thomas Crushes a 250 Yard Drive With a Mini Golf Putter

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Schwartzel beats Haas in a playoff

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - June 1, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - May 25, 2008

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - September 21, 2009

Golf News & Tours

The Winners' Bags - October 5, 2009

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - May 25, 2008
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Schwartzel beats Haas in a playoff
    Golf News & ToursThe Winners' Bags - September 21, 2009